FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Detained In Myanmar
Energy & Environment
Brexit
North Korea
Charged: The Future of Autos
Future of Money
Breakingviews
World News
July 12, 2018 / 2:59 PM / Updated 2 hours ago

Sudan extends ceasefire with rebels until year-end - statement

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

KHARTOUM (Reuters) - Sudan has extended a unilateral ceasefire with rebels fighting in three states to overthrow the government, the presidential palace said in a decree on Thursday.

The government has been fighting rebels in the state of Darfur in western Sudan since 2003, but the level of violence has been in decline for three years.

In South Kordofan and the Blue Nile, northern members of the rebel Sudan People’s Liberation Army (SPLA) who had remained in the country after South Sudan gained independence from Sudan in 2011 have kept up their fight against the president’s rule.

“President Omar Hassan al-Bashir has issued a presidential decision to extend the ceasefire in all fields of operations until December 31, 2018,” the presidential palace said in a statement.

(The story corrects location of Darfur.)

Reporting by Khalid Abdelaziz, writing by Sami Aboudi, editing by Gareth Jones

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.