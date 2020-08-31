World News
August 31, 2020 / 3:03 PM / Updated 2 hours ago

United States, Britain, Norway, welcome peace agreement in Sudan

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The United States, United Kingdom and Norway in a joint statement said they welcomed the peace agreement between Sudan’s civilian-led transitional government and the Sudan Revolutionary Front as a first step in rebuilding stability in the country.

“It is an important step in restoring security, dignity, and development to the population of Sudan’s conflict-affected and marginalized areas. We believe the formal agreement must be followed up with local peace and reconciliation efforts in the conflict-affected areas,” the countries said in the statement.

Reporting by Daphne Psaledakis and Tim Ahmann, Editing by Franklin Paul

