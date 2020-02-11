Sudan and Darfur groups agree appearance of people wanted by ICC before the court: minister

KHARTOUM (Reuters) - Sudan’s government and rebel groups in the troubled Darfur region agreed in peace talks in Juba on the appearance of those wanted by the International Criminal Court (ICC) before the tribunal, Information Minister Faisal Saleh told Reuters on Tuesday.

Former long-time president Omar al-Bashir, who was toppled after mass protests last year, is wanted by the ICC, but the minister did not specifically name him.