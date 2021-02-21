Directory of sitesLoginContactSupport
Sudan took steps to streamline commodities, imports during devaluation- minister

Sudanese residents shop in a bazaar in Khartoum, Sudan, May 4, 2019. REUTERS/Umit Bektas/File Photo

KHARTOUM (Reuters) - Sudan’s finance minister said steps had been taken to streamline strategic commodities and stop non-essential imports ahead of a sharp currency devaluation implemented on Sunday.

The government expects the devaluation to stabilise the exchange rate and attract foreign worker remittances and investment, as well as being a step towards debt relief, Finance Minister Jibril Ibrahim told reporters.

