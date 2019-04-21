Sudan central bank strengthens currency to 45 Sudanese pounds to dollar: agency

CAIRO (Reuters) - Sudan’s central bank on Sunday strengthened the Sudanese pound to 45 pounds to the dollar from 47.5, state news agency SUNA reported.

It said the measure coincided with the sharp rise in the price of the pound against the dollar on the parallel market. Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates (UAE) on Sunday said they had agreed to send Sudan $3 billion worth of aid, including a $500 million central bank deposit to ease pressure on the pound.