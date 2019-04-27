Sudan says oil from South Sudan flowing normally

KHARTOUM (Reuters) - A spokesman for Sudan’s transitional military council said on Saturday that oil from South Sudan was flowing normally, state news agency SUNA reported.

The agency also quoted a member of the council, which took power after ousting former President Omar al-Bashir earlier this month, as saying there were no obstacles facing oil exports.

South Sudan’s information minister had said on Friday that the country’s oil exports had been disrupted due to strikes and protests in Port Sudan.

Oil from South Sudan is transferred from a pipeline to tankers at the Red Sea Port. South Sudan says its current oil production is 135,000 barrels per day.