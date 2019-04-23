Sudan suspends Philippine port operator contract pending cancellation -statement

CAIRO (Reuters) - Sudan’s military rulers on Tuesday suspended a contract with Philippine port operator International Container Terminal Services Inc (ICTSI ) pending its cancellation, the country’s Transitional Military Council (TMC) said in a statement.

Workers at Port Sudan’s southern container terminal went on strike in February to protest against a 20-year concession signed in January for an ICTSI subsidiary to operate, manage and develop the South Port Container Terminal at Port Sudan.

“The TMC ... issued a presidential decree to suspend the contracts of the Filipino company working at Port Sudan’s southern port until legal measures are completed to cancel the contract,” Tuesday’s statement said without elaborating.