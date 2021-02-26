World Bank head says optimistic that Sudan reform will lead to growth

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - World Bank President David Malpass on Friday said he was optimistic that Sudan’s exchange-rate stabilization and reforms would lead to broad-based growth and poverty reduction.
In remarks to Group of 20 finance officials, Malpass said he expected a rapid clearance of Sudan’s arrears to the World Bank, and hoped for speedy progress toward a decision point on debt forgiveness under the Heavily Indebted Poor Countries initiative.
Malpass added that both Ethiopia and Nigeria would benefit from ending their own costly dual exchange rate systems.
Reporting by Andrea Shalal
