World Bank head says optimistic that Sudan reform will lead to growth

FILE PHOTO: Vehicles line up for gasoline at a gas station in Khartoum, Sudan, May 4, 2019. REUTERS/Umit Bektas/File Photo

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - World Bank President David Malpass on Friday said he was optimistic that Sudan’s exchange-rate stabilization and reforms would lead to broad-based growth and poverty reduction.

In remarks to Group of 20 finance officials, Malpass said he expected a rapid clearance of Sudan’s arrears to the World Bank, and hoped for speedy progress toward a decision point on debt forgiveness under the Heavily Indebted Poor Countries initiative.

Malpass added that both Ethiopia and Nigeria would benefit from ending their own costly dual exchange rate systems.