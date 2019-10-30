EU countries to give Sudan 466 million euros in grants, aid: SUNA

FILE PHOTO: Sudanese civilians wave their national flags during celebrations of the signing of the Sudan's power sharing deal, that paves the way for a transitional government, and eventually elections, following the overthrow of long-time leader Omar al-Bashir in Khartoum, Sudan, August 17, 2019. REUTERS/Mohamed Nureldin Abdallah/File Photo

CAIRO (Reuters) - European Union countries will give Sudan 466 million euros ($516.61 million) in grants and humanitarian aid, the state news agency SUNA said on Wednesday after an EU delegation met Sudan’s foreign minister in Khartoum.

The EU will first provide a grant of 200 million euros ($221.72 million) followed by another worth 141 million euros at a later date, SUNA said. It will also provide Sudan with 100 million euros and 25 million as humanitarian aid.

Sudan’s inclusion on the U.S. state sponsors of terror list has blocked it from receiving badly needed foreign funding, including from the World Bank and International Monetary Fund.

Foreign Minister Asmaa Abdallah told the EU delegation that priorities of Khartoum’s transitional government “require the support of the international community and the removal of restrictions on Sudan, especially the removal of Sudan from the U.S. terror list.”

The delegation “will study the needs of Sudan at this stage and coordinate with the competent authorities to support development projects”, SUNA reported.

Sudan’s transitional government was formed last month as part of a three-year power-sharing deal signed in August between the military and civilian parties and protest groups.

A military council had ruled Sudan after the ouster of longtime president Omar al-Bashir in April following 16 weeks of street protests against his 30-year rule.

Protesters remained on the streets, pressuring the military council to cede power to civilians. That culminated in the August deal that set up a transitional ruling council.