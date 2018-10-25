FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Imprisoned In Myanmar
Energy & Environment
Brexit
North Korea
Charged: The Future of Autos
Future of Money
Breakingviews
World News
October 25, 2018 / 12:09 PM / Updated an hour ago

Sudan lifts partial ban on Egyptian imports: president

2 Min Read

KHARTOUM (Reuters) - Sudanese President Omar al-Bashir said on Thursday he was lifting a partial ban on the import of Egyptian goods, during a visit by his Egyptian counterpart Abdel Fattah al-Sisi.

FILE PHOTO: Sudan’s President Omar Al Bashir addresses the nation during the 62nd Anniversary Independence Day at the Palace in Khartoum, Sudan December 31, 2017. REUTERS/Mohamed Nureldin Abdallah

In March 2017 Sudan banned the import of all Egyptian agricultural goods amid a range of disputes, including over land and accusations of political meddling.

Tensions have since eased, and Bashir backed Sisi’s re-election earlier this year.

“Today I signed a decision to lift the ban on the entry of Egyptian products to Sudan, to remove all obstacles to the movement of trade and people between the two countries,” Bashir told reporters. The decision had immediate effect, he said.

The value of Egyptian exports to Sudan stood at $550 million dollars last year, while Sudanese exports to Egypt stood at $103 million, Egypt’s Foreign Minister Sameh Shoukry said on Wednesday.

Sudan’s economy has been mired in crisis despite the lifting of U.S. sanctions one year ago. It sharply devalued its currency earlier this month, part of a package of measures to tackle its economic troubles.

Reporting by Khalid Abdelaziz; Writing by Aidan Lewis; Editing by Mark Heinrich and Jon Boyle

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.