KHARTOUM (Reuters) - A state of emergency was declared in the eastern Sudanese city of al-Qadarif on Thursday, an official said, after at least two people were killed in protests against soaring prices.

A curfew was also imposed from 6:00 p.m. To 6:00 a.m. local time, the city’s commissioner said. A state of emergency and curfew were also declared in the northeastern city of Atbara after protests there on Wednesday.