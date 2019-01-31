Sudan's Bashir says border with Eritrea, shut for a year, reopens

FILE PHOTO: Sudan's President Omar al-Bashir addresses the nation on the eve of the 63rd Independence Day anniversary at the Presidential Palace in Khartoum, Sudan December 31, 2018. REUTERS/Mohamed Nureldin Abdallah/File Photo

KHARTOUM (Reuters) - Sudanese President Omar al-Bashir said on Thursday that his country was reopening its border with Eritrea, which has been shut since January 6, 2018.

“I announce here, from Kassala, that we are opening the border with Eritrea because they are our brothers and our people. Politics will not divide us,” he said in televised remarks before scores of supporters in the town of Kassala, capital of the remote state of the same name.