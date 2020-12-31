Sudan's armed forces now in control of all its territory - foreign minister

FILE PHOTO: Ethiopian women, who fled the ongoing fighting in Tigray region, are seen at the al-Fashqa refugee camp in the Sudan-Ethiopia border town of al-Fashqa, in eastern Kassala state, Sudan November 13, 2020. REUTERS/El Tayeb Siddig

KHARTOUM (Reuters) - Sudan’s armed forces have taken control of all of its territory, Foreign Minister Omar Gamareldin said in a press conference on Thursday, as border tensions with neighbour Ethiopia continue to flare.

Clashes have occurred in recent days over agricultural land in the al-Fashqa area which lies within Sudan’s international boundaries but has long been settled by Ethiopian farmers.