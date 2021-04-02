Diesel and petrol prices hiked in Sudanese capital

KHARTOUM (Reuters) - Petrol prices rose by about 23% and diesel prices increased by more than 8% at fuel stations in the Sudanese capital Khartoum on Friday, a Reuters witness said.
The price of petrol at several stations had risen to 150 Sudanese pounds ($0.4) from 122 pounds per litre, while the price of diesel had risen to 125 pounds from 115 pounds.
($1 = 380.0002 Sudanese pounds)
Reporting by Khalid Abdelaziz; Writing by Aidan Lewis; Editing by Mark Heinrich
Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.