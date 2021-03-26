Directory of sitesLoginContactSupport
for-phone-onlyfor-tablet-portrait-upfor-tablet-landscape-upfor-desktop-upfor-wide-desktop-up
Emerging Markets

Sudan eligible for assistance under the enhanced heavily indebted poor countries initiative: IMF, World Bank

By Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

KHARTOUM (Reuters) - The International Monetary Fund and the World Bank said on Friday in a joint statement they consider Sudan eligible for assistance under the enhanced heavily indebted poor countries (HIPC) initiative based on a preliminary assessment.

“It provides a clear acknowledgement of Sudan’s sustained implementation of key economic and financial reforms under its staff-monitored program with the IMF,” IMF Managing Director Kristalina Georgieva said on Friday.

Reporting by Nafisa Eltahir; Writing by Nadine Awadalla; Editing by Chris Reese

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

for-phone-onlyfor-tablet-portrait-upfor-tablet-landscape-upfor-desktop-upfor-wide-desktop-up