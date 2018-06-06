Sudan says it has cut all defense ties with North Korea

KHARTOUM (Reuters) - Sudan said on Wednesday it had cut all defense ties with North Korea as part of its commitment to the non-proliferation of nuclear weapons.

FILE PHOTO: A North Korean flag flies on a mast at the Permanent Mission of North Korea in Geneva October 2, 2014. REUTERS/Denis Balibouse/File Photo

The foreign ministry made the announcement in a statement. Khartoum has long been suspected of military ties with Pyongyang, which is locked in a tense standoff with Washington over its missile and nuclear weapons programs.

The United States lifted 20 years of sanctions on Sudan in October, but kept it on its list of state sponsors of terrorism.