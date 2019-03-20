Sudan dissolves state-owned Sudanese Petroleum Corporation

CAIRO (Reuters) - Sudan’s Prime Minister Mohamed Tahir Ayala dissolved the state-owned Sudanese Petroleum Corporation and dismissed its secretary general, Azhari Ibrahim Bassbar, state news agency SUNA said on Wednesday.
Ayala ordered all the corporation’s assets, documents and employees be transferred to the oil ministry, SUNA said, without giving a reason for the move.
The Sudanese Petroleum Corporation was responsible for importing petroleum to Sudan and distributing it domestically.
