Sudan dissolves state-owned Sudanese Petroleum Corporation

Mohamed Tahir Ayala is sworn in as prime minister in front of Sudan's President Omar al-Bashir during a swearing in ceremony of new officials after Bashir dissolved the central and state governments in Khartoum, Sudan February 24, 2019. REUTERS/Mohamed Nureldin Abdallah

CAIRO (Reuters) - Sudan’s Prime Minister Mohamed Tahir Ayala dissolved the state-owned Sudanese Petroleum Corporation and dismissed its secretary general, Azhari Ibrahim Bassbar, state news agency SUNA said on Wednesday.

Ayala ordered all the corporation’s assets, documents and employees be transferred to the oil ministry, SUNA said, without giving a reason for the move.

The Sudanese Petroleum Corporation was responsible for importing petroleum to Sudan and distributing it domestically.