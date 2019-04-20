World News
April 20, 2019

Sudan attorney general orders formation of committee to oversee corruption probe

CAIRO (Reuters) - Sudan’s attorney general on Saturday ordered the formation of a committee to oversee investigations into crimes involving public funds, corruption and criminal cases related to recent events, the state news agency SUNA said, citing a statement from the attorney general.

SUNA also said that attorney general Al-Walid Sayed Ahmed had submitted a request to the director of the country’s National Intelligence and Security Services to lift the immunity of a number of officers suspected of killing a teacher who died in custody in February.

Reporting by Hesham Hajali; Editing by Hugh Lawson

