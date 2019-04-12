Military council says will not extradite Bashir, may try him in Sudan

KHARTOUM (Reuters) - Sudan’s transitional military council will not extradite ousted president Omar al-Bashir but he could be tried in Sudan, the head of the council’s political committee said on Friday.

“We, as a military council in our term, will not hand the president over abroad. We may try him, but we will not hand him over,” said Omar Zeinalabdin.

The International Criminal Court has issued an arrest warrant for Bashir for alleged war crimes.