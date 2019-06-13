Sudan's state prosecutors charge Bashir with corruption
FILE PHOTO: Sudanese President Omar al-Bashir addresses the National Dialogue Committee meeting at the Presidential Palace in Khartoum, Sudan April 5, 2019. REUTERS/Mohamed Nureldin Abdallah/File Photo
KHARTOUM (Reuters) - Sudan’s state prosecutors said on Thursday they had completed their investigation into former President Omar al-Bashir and charged him with corruption.
