June 13, 2019 / 4:34 PM / Updated 20 minutes ago

Sudan's state prosecutors charge Bashir with corruption

1 Min Read

FILE PHOTO: Sudanese President Omar al-Bashir addresses the National Dialogue Committee meeting at the Presidential Palace in Khartoum, Sudan April 5, 2019. REUTERS/Mohamed Nureldin Abdallah/File Photo

KHARTOUM (Reuters) - Sudan’s state prosecutors said on Thursday they had completed their investigation into former President Omar al-Bashir and charged him with corruption.

Reporting by Khalid Abdelaziz; Writing by Lena Masri; Editing by Toby Chopra

