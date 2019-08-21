Head of Sudan's now-defunct military council sworn in as head of new sovereign council

FILE PHOTO: Sudan's Head of Transitional Military Council, Lieutenant General Abdel Fattah Al-Burhan, listens to Ethiopia's Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed during the signing of the power sharing deal, that paves the way for a transitional government, and eventual elections, following the overthrow of long-time leader Omar al-Bashir, in Khartoum, Sudan, August 17, 2019. REUTERS/Mohamed Nureldin Abdallah

KHARTOUM (Reuters) - General Abdel Fattah al-Burhan, the outgoing head of Sudan’s military council, was sworn in on Wednesday as head of the newly-formed Sovereign Council in front of the head of the country’s judiciary.

Burhan was dressed in military uniform at the swearing in ceremony, held at the presidential palace in Khartoum. The remaining 10 members of the Sovereign Council will be sworn in later on Wednesday. Prime Minister-nominee Abdalla Hamdok is also expected to be sworn in later in the day.

Sudan completed on Tuesday the formation of the 11-member Sovereign Council that will run the country for a three-year transitional period until elections.

Hamdok, an economist who has served in international institutions, was nominated by Sudan’s main opposition alliance which negotiated for months with the Transitional Military Council to reach the agreement that led to the Sovereign Council’s establishment.

The council replaces the Transitional Military Council that Burhan headed, which had ruled Sudan since the overthrow of long-time president Omar al-Bashir in April.

It is now the highest authority in the country but largely delegates executive powers to the cabinet of ministers.