People demonstrate against the killing of protesting children, who were shot dead when security forces broke up a student protest in Khartoum, Sudan August 1, 2019. REUTERS/Mohamed Nureldin Abdallah

DUBAI (Reuters) - At least four protesters were killed and many injured by gunfire in the Sudanese city of Omdurman on Thursday, opposition medics said.

Hundreds of thousands took to the streets after organizers called for a million-person march in response to the killing of young protesters earlier this week.