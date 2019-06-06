Death toll from violence in Sudan rises to 61: health ministry

Sudanese protesters gesture and chant slogans at a barricade along a street, demanding that the country's Transitional Military Council hand over power to civilians, in Khartoum, Sudan June 5, 2019. REUTERS/Stringer

KHARTOUM (Reuters) - The official death toll in Sudan from violence that erupted on Monday has risen to 61, the director general of the Health Ministry said on Thursday, up from a previous toll of 46.

Suleiman Abdel Jabbar told Reuters that of the 61 documented cases, 52 were from the capital Khartoum and they included 49 civilians killed by gunfire and three security personnel who died from stab wounds. The rest were from other provinces.

Medics linked to the opposition have put the death toll far higher, at 108.