Death toll in Sudan violence rises to 60, doctors' group says

A Sudanese protester stands near a barricade on a street, demanding that the country's Transitional Military Council handover power to civilians, in Khartoum, Sudan June 4, 2019. REUTERS/Stringer

CAIRO (Reuters) - The number of people killed since security forces stormed a protest camp outside Sudan’s Defence Ministry in central Khartoum two days ago has risen significantly to 60, a doctors group linked to the opposition said on Wednesday.

The death toll had earlier been put at 35.

Talks between the Transitional Military Council, which has ruled since President Omar al-Bashir was overthrown in April, and the opposition have ground to a halt amid deep differences over who would lead a three-year transition to democracy.