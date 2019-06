People run away from soldiers chasing them during a demonstration demanding the ruling military hand over to civilians in Khartoum, Sudan, June 30, 2019. REUTERS/Umit Bektas

CAIRO (Reuters) - At least seven people were killed and 181 were wounded during a day of protests across Sudan, state news agency (SUNA) said late on Sunday, citing a Health Ministry official.

The protests on Sunday were the largest since a deadly raid by security forces on a protest camp outside the Defence Ministry three weeks ago.