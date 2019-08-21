World News
August 21, 2019 / 11:34 AM / Updated 28 minutes ago

Military, civilian members of Sudan's new ruling body sworn in

1 Min Read

KHARTOUM (Reuters) - Military and civilian members of Sudan’s new ruling body, the Sovereign Council, were sworn in on Wednesday at the presidential palace in Khartoum, state news agency SUNA said.

The 11-member Council replaces the now-defunct Transitional Military Council, the head of which, General Abdel Fattah al-Burhan, was sworn in as head of the Sovereign Council earlier on Wednesday.

One member of the Sovereign Council will be sworn in at a later date, SUNA said.

Reporting by Khalid Abdelaziz; Writing by Yousef Saba; ; editing by John Stonestreet

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below