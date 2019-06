KHARTOUM (Reuters) - A leader of Sudan’s protest movement on Monday called the storming by security forces of a protest camp in central Khartoum a “coup” against the uprising that led to the ouster of President Omar al-Bashir.

“We will confront it by escalating protests, marches and full civil disobedience,” said Khalid Omar Yousef, a leader of the Declaration of Freedom and Change Forces.