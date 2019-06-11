UAE communicating with Sudanese opposition and military council: minister

CAIRO (Reuters) - The United Arab Emirates is continuing its communications with the Sudanese opposition and the ruling military council, Minister of State for Foreign Affairs said on Tuesday in a tweet.

Minister Anwar Gargash added that UAE’s goal was to support Sudan’s stability, “and a smooth organized political transition”.

It was not immediately clear whether the UAE was playing any specific role as the opposition tries to push military rulers to hand over power to civilians, but it has previously pledged financial aid and support to the military council.