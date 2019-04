CAIRO (Reuters) - The United Arab Emirates welcomed the new head of Sudan’s transitional military council, Abdel Fattah al-Burhan Abdelrahman, state news agency (WAM) reported on Saturday.

WAM also reported that: “UAE President Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan has directed to communicate with Sudan’s transitional military council to explore the prospects of accelerating aid for the brotherly people of Sudan”.