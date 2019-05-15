Sudanese forces fire into air, seeking to clear protesters from central Khartoum: Reuters witness

KHARTOUM (Reuters) - Sudanese forces fired into the air on Wednesday trying to clear demonstrators from roads in central Khartoum that protesters had blocked to pressure on military rulers to hand power to civilians, a Reuters witness said.
There were reports of several injuries in the violence, which broke out after troop reinforcements wearing uniforms used by the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces (RSF) arrived at the scene and moved to clear demonstrators from the area between the Defence Ministry and the presidential palace.
Reporting by Nadine Awadallah, writing by Sami Aboudi; Editing by Toby Chopra