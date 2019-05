FILE PHOTO: Sudanese President Omar al-Bashir delivers a speech inside Parliament in Khartoum, Sudan April 1, 2019. REUTERS/Mohamed Nureldin Abdallah/File Photo

THE HAGUE (Reuters) - Jordan won’t be referred to the U.N. Security Council for its failure to arrest Sudanese war crimes suspect Omar al-Bashir in 2015, the International Criminal Court said on Monday, reversing an earlier decision.

In a split ruling, the 5-judge panel found that Jordan should have arrested Bashir, but its failure to do so was not grounds for referral.