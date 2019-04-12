Ex-ruling party will be allowed to compete in elections: Sudan military council

KHARTOUM (Reuters) - The former ruling National Congress Party of Sudan’s ousted president Omar al-Bashir will be allowed to compete in planned elections, the head of Sudan’s transitional military council’s political committee said on Friday.
On Thursday, Sudan’s Defence Minister Mohammed Ahmed Awad Ibn Auf ousted longtime ruler Omar al-Bashir and said the council will lead a transitional period to be followed by elections.
