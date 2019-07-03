World News
July 3, 2019 / 6:44 PM / Updated 6 minutes ago

Sudan's military rulers hold talks with opposition alliance in Khartoum

1 Min Read

FILE PHOTO: A Sudanese woman holds a placard during a demonstration demanding the ruling military hand over to civilians in Khartoum, Sudan, June 30, 2019. REUTERS/Umit Bektas/File Photo

KHARTOUM (Reuters) - Sudan’s military rulers and the main opposition alliance started talks in Khartoum on Wednesday over who should lead Sudan toward elections.

A Reuters journalist saw representatives of the two sides meet at a hotel in the capital.

Earlier, Sudan’s main opposition alliance said it was prepared for direct talks with the country’s military rulers over who should head a sovereign council to lead Sudan’s transition to democracy. Talks between the two sides collapsed after members of the security services raided a sit-in protest camp outside the defense ministry on June 3.

Reporting by Khalid Abdelaziz; Writing by Lena Masri; Editing by Peter Graff

