Thousands block roads in Khartoum's twin city of Omdurman: Reuters witness

OMDURMAN, Sudan (Reuters) - Thousands of Sudanese protesters blocked roads with stones and burning tyres in Omdurman, the twin city of Khartoum, on Monday as security forces tried to disperse a protest camp in the capital, a Reuters witness said.

The witness said there were no security forces in the area as young men and women blocked main streets and side roads across Omdurman, which sits on the other side of the Nile river from Khartoum.