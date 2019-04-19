Sudan opposition to present candidates for civilian leadership on Sunday

KHARTOUM (Reuters) - Sudan’s opposition will present a list of mostly technocratic candidates for a civilian-led transitional council during its sit-in on Sunday, a top opposition leader told Reuters.

The leader, who declined to be named, said the proposed council would be mostly civilian with some military participation.

Sudan has been ruled by a military council since former President Omar al-Bashir was ousted amid mass protests on April 11. Protesters are pushing for a rapid handover to civilian leadership.