July 29, 2019 / 3:14 PM / Updated 2 hours ago

Sudan protest group calls for nationwide protests after children shot dead

CAIRO (Reuters) - Sudan’s main protest group on Monday demanded the ruling military council immediately agree to a final transition deal after at least five people, including four school children, were killed in the city of El-Obeid.

In a statement, the Sudanese Professionals’ Association, which spearheaded protests that led to the removal of long-time president Omar al-Bashir in April, also called for nationwide protests in response to the killings in El-Obeid, some 400 km (250 miles) southwest of the capital Khartoum.

Reporting by Nadine Awadalla, Editing by William Maclean; Writing by Yousef Saba

