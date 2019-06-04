Sudanese opposition rejects military's schedule for elections

Sudanese protesters use burning tyres to erect a barricade on a street, demanding that the country's Transitional Military Council hand over power to civilians, in Khartoum, Sudan June 3, 2019. REUTERS/Stringer

KHARTOUM (Reuters) - Sudan’s opposition rejected on Tuesday a plan by military authorities to hold elections within nine months, a prominent opposition figure said, after the country’s worst day of violence since ex-president Omar al-Bashir was ousted in April.

“We reject all that was stated in (Transitional Military Council Head Abdel Fattah) al-Burhan’s statement,” said Madani Abbas Madani, a leading figure in the Declaration of Freedom and Change Forces opposition alliance.

The Council said earlier on Tuesday it was canceling all agreements with the main opposition coalition and called for elections within nine months.

Madani said an open-ended civil disobedience campaign would continue to force the military council from power.