Sudan's main protest group says it will only accept civilian transitional government

A Sudanese demonstrator flashes a two finger salute as they attend a protest rally demanding Sudanese President Omar Al-Bashir to step down outside the Defence Ministry in Khartoum, Sudan April 11, 2019. REUTERS/Stringer

KHARTOUM (Reuters) - Sudan’s main protest group will only accept a civilian government composed of opposition figures, a senior member of the group told Reuters on Thursday.

Omar Saleh Sennar, a senior member of the Sudanese Professionals’ Association (SPA), said the group was waiting for a statement by the army and expected to negotiate with the military over a transfer of power away from President Omar al-Bashir, who stepped down on Thursday.

“We will only accept a transitional civilian government composed of the forces of the Declaration of Freedom and Change,” he said, referring to a statement setting out the SPA’s demands.