World News
June 10, 2019 / 8:55 PM / Updated an hour ago

Sudan’s opposition will propose members of a transitional, prime minister: source

1 Min Read

KHARTOUM (Reuters) - Sudan’s Declaration of Freedom and Change Forces (DFCF) alliance will propose eight members of a transitional council, and Abdullah Hamdouk as prime minister, a source from the alliance told Reuters on Monday.

Talks between Sudan’s military council and the alliance

collapsed last week when security forces stormed a sit-in outside the defense ministry that had been the focal point of Sudan’s protest movement for nearly two months.

Reporting by Khalid Abdelaziz, Writing by Nayera Abdallah; Editing by Tom Brown

