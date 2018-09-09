Sudan's Bashir appoints new prime minister: ruling party official

KHARTOUM (Reuters) - Sudanese President Omar al-Bashir appointed Motazz Moussa as the country’s new prime minister on Sunday after dissolving the government, a ruling party official said.
The official told reporters that the defense and interior ministers would remain in their posts in the new government.
Moussa was Sudan’s irrigation and electricity minister before the Cabinet’s dissolution.
Reporting by Khalid Abdelaziz: Writing by Amina Ismail and John Davison in Cairo; Editing by Peter Cooney