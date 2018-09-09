Sudan's Bashir appoints new prime minister: ruling party official

KHARTOUM (Reuters) - Sudanese President Omar al-Bashir appointed Motazz Moussa as the country’s new prime minister on Sunday after dissolving the government, a ruling party official said.

FILE PHOTO: Sudan's President Omar Hassan al-Bashir speaks during a press conference after the oath of the prime minister and first vice president Bakri Hassan Saleh at the palace in Khartoum, Sudan, March 2, 2017. REUTERS/Mohamed Nureldin Abdallah/File Photo

The official told reporters that the defense and interior ministers would remain in their posts in the new government.

Moussa was Sudan’s irrigation and electricity minister before the Cabinet’s dissolution.