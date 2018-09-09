FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Detained In Myanmar
September 9, 2018 / 9:52 PM / Updated 12 minutes ago

Sudan's Bashir appoints new prime minister: ruling party official

1 Min Read

KHARTOUM (Reuters) - Sudanese President Omar al-Bashir appointed Motazz Moussa as the country’s new prime minister on Sunday after dissolving the government, a ruling party official said.

FILE PHOTO: Sudan's President Omar Hassan al-Bashir speaks during a press conference after the oath of the prime minister and first vice president Bakri Hassan Saleh at the palace in Khartoum, Sudan, March 2, 2017. REUTERS/Mohamed Nureldin Abdallah/File Photo

The official told reporters that the defense and interior ministers would remain in their posts in the new government.

Moussa was Sudan’s irrigation and electricity minister before the Cabinet’s dissolution.

Reporting by Khalid Abdelaziz: Writing by Amina Ismail and John Davison in Cairo; Editing by Peter Cooney

