July 3, 2019 / 4:09 PM / Updated 3 hours ago

Sudan's military rulers pardon 235 detained members of Darfur rebel group: state TV

KHARTOUM (Reuters) - The head of Sudan’s ruling military council on Wednesday pardoned 235 detained members of the Sudan Liberation Movement, a rebel group that is active in the country’s western Darfur region, according to a statement read out on Sudanese state TV.

The statement, which was attributed to military council head Lieutenant General Abdel Fattah al-Burhan, said the prisoners should be released immediately unless they are wanted in connection with other legal proceedings.

Reporting by Ahmed Tolba in Cairo and Khalid Abdelaziz in Khartoum; Writing by Lena Masri

