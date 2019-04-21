Sudanese protesters to escalate rallies, no longer recognize military council

A Sudanese protester waves a national flag as he arrives a mass protest in front of the Defence Ministry in Khartoum, Sudan, April 21, 2019. REUTERS/Umit Bektas

KHARTOUM (Reuters) - Sudanese protest leaders on Sunday vowed to escalate demonstrations to confront the country’s military rulers, as part of a widening campaign to push for the transfer of power to civilians.

Addressing a rally outside the Defence Ministry in central Khartoum, a protest leader said that demonstrators no longer recognized the Transitional Military Council that assumed power after the ousting of President Omar al-Bashir last week.