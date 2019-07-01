Sudan protesters announce new protests in mid-July

KHARTOUM (Reuters) - Sudan’s main opposition coalition on Monday announced plans to step up protests this month to pressure the military council to hand over power to civilians, and blamed the council for the death of nine people during Sunday’s demonstrations.

“We will not abandon the path of political negotiation, and we will not drop the path of peaceful escalation,” Madani Abbas Madani, a leader of the Forces of Freedom and Change (FFC), told a news conference in Khartoum.

The FFC, which organized a massive show of force on Sunday when tens of thousands of people took to the streets, said it was calling for another mass march on July 13 and a day of civil disobedience on July 14. Madani said nine people were killed during Sunday’s protests and some 200 were injured.