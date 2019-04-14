World News
April 14, 2019 / 4:35 PM / Updated 4 hours ago

Sudan protesters demand immediate handover of power to civilian government under army protection

1 Min Read

CAIRO (Reuters) - Sudan’s main protest group on Sunday called for the immediate handover of power to a civilian transitional government and said it would maintain street demonstrations to push for its aims.

Such a transitional council should be protected by the Sudanese armed forces, the Sudanese Professionals Association said in a statement.

“The Sudanese Professionals Association affirms the continuation of the sit-in and the exercise of all forms of peaceful pressure to achieve the objectives of the revolution,” it said.

Reporting by Omar Fahmy; Writing by Nadine Awadalla; Editing by Angus MacSwan

