Sudanese protesters to suspend contacts with military rulers: protest leader

CAIRO (Reuters) - Representatives of Sudan’s protesters and main opposition groups said on Sunday they were suspending contacts with the political committee of the ruling military council, accusing it of being composed of “remnants” of the ousted regime.

“Our dealings with the political committee had been positive but it deals with us in the same old manner, which prompted us to suspend dealings with it,” a leader of the group known as Forces of the Declaration of Freedom and Change.

The military council’s political committee had been the main channel of contacts between opposition groups and the country’s military rulers.