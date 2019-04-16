Russia recognizes new authorities in Sudan: RIA agency

Russia's Deputy Foreign Minister Mikhail Bogdanov talks during a news conference at the Foreign Ministry in Beirut December 5, 2014. REUTERS/Aziz Taher/Files

MOSCOW (Reuters) - Moscow recognizes the new authorities in Sudan after President Omar al-Bashir was ousted, Russia’s RIA news agency cited Deputy Foreign Minister Mikhail Bogdanov as saying on Tuesday.

The Sudanese group that led protests against the deposed president called on Monday for the transitional military council that has taken power to be disbanded and for a new civilian interim ruling council to be formed.