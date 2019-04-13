Sudan political turmoil not affecting South Sudan oil flow: minister

JUBA (Reuters) - Political turmoil in Sudan has not affected oil flow from neighboring South Sudan, the latter’s oil minister said on Saturday.

“This morning I have been updated by our technical teams in the oilfields in GPOC and DPOC and in Khartoum and Higleig and the oil is flowing as normal,” South Sudan Oil Minister Ezekiel Lul Gatkuoth told Reuters.

“The technical teams from both sides in South Sudan and Sudan are cooperating very well and nothing is alarming at all.”

South Sudan, the world’s youngest country after its split from Sudan in 2011, has some of the largest reserves of crude in sub-Saharan Africa, only a third of which have been explored so far.

The oil minister said in February the country would return to producing more than 350,000 barrels of crude per day by the middle of 2020, up from current levels of just over 140,000 bpd.

Sudan President Omar al-Bashir was overthrown last week after weeks of mass protests. The new head of Sudan’s military council said on Saturday a civilian government would be formed after consultation with the opposition.