Sudan protest organizers reject military council's new announcement: statement

CAIRO (Reuters) - Sudan’s main protest organizing group on Friday rejected the transitional military council promise to set up a civilian government and hand over power to an elected president within two years.

“Our demands are clear, just and legitimate, but the coupists (the regime’s security committee)... are not capable of creating change, and they do not have the safety and stability to stay in power,” the Sudanese Professionals Association said in a statement.

“This is not to mention the peaceful demands of handing over power to a transitional civilian government as one of the conditions that needs to be implemented.”