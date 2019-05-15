World News
Sudan's military rulers suspend talks with protest leaders: protest leader

CAIRO (Reuters) - Sudan’s military rulers have indefinitely suspended talks with protest leaders on the establishment of a sovereign body, a leader of the Declaration of Freedom and Change Forces said on Wednesday.

The source said that no new date had been set for the talks, which were expected to hammer out an agreement on the composition of a body that would run the country for a transitional period until elections.

Reporting by Khalid Abdelaziz, writing by Sami Aboudi; Editing by James Dalgleish

