Sudanese military council says criminals, not protesters, targeted, talks to resume soon

KHARTOUM (Reuters) - Sudanese Transitional Military Council said on Monday that criminal elements near a Khartoum protest site were targeted in a raid by security forces, denying that authorities were trying to clear the camp.

Lieutenant General Shams El Din Kabbashi also told Reuters that the Transitional Military Council (TMC) remained committed to talks with the protesters and was ready to hold a meeting soon.

Kabbashi earlier told Abu-Dhabi-based Sky News Arabia talks on a civilian transition were expected to resume “today or tomorrow”.